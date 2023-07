INDIANAPOLIS — Free scoops of ice cream are coming to downtown Indianapolis!

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge, hosted by Moose Tracks Ice Cream, will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Monument Circle.

For each scoop served, Moose Tracks will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Central Indiana’s Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center in hopes of raising $10.000.

To learn more about this event please view here.