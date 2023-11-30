CARMEL, Ind. — A dog was rescued by the Carmel Fire Department early Thursday morning after the crew noticed it frantic, splashing, and struggling to stay above water in the pond.

“This is our first ice incident of the year,” said CPD. “And a great reminder to have a conversation with your children and pets about the dangers of ice.”

According to the CFD social post, Engine 343 crew was driving near 106th and Haverstick Road when they noticed a frazzled dog splashing from a small iced pond. The crew immediately jumped into action and pulled the dog from the water.

Firefighters could locate the dog’s owner from information on the collar. The dog, Toby, was reunited with their owner shortly after.

