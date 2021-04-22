Franklin Township in Johnson County expands, absorbs two other townships

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Three townships in Johnson County are merging.

The Franklin Township trustee’s office announced that Union Township and Needham Township are dissolving and merging into Franklin Township. The office says the merger is expected to lower township operational costs while increasing services to all residents.

The office says the merger will also remove confusion, as parts of all three townships have a Franklin address, even though they were located in different townships.

As part of the merger, the trustees for the former Union and Needham townships will resign as of the end of the year and two board members from each township will resign, leaving three board members, one from each merged township.