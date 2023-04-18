FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in a homicide that took place in Lafayette in January.

According to an arrest warrant, 18-year-old Bailey J. Hensley is facing charges of murder, theft, robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 1 in the 800 block of North 7th Street, where Anthony Holdbrook was found shot. Holdbrook was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

#BREAKING: Frankfort Police just apprehended a suspect connected to a Lafayette homicide case. FPD says the suspect is Bailey Hensley, who is wanted on a warrant for murder, robbery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and theft. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/WTgwgwWVC4 — Michael Van Schoik (@MichaelVan_News) April 18, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.