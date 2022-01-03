Frankfort police make arrest in stabbing

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Frankfort took a man into custody following a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing that left a man bleeding.

The man was found lying on the curb at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to IU Frankfort, and then transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

While on scene, officers were told about a potential suspect inside an apartment in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

Police took 22-year-old Devin Ramirez into custody. He is in the Clinton County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The charges will be reviewed by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Officer. The Indiana State Police also assisted in this investigation.