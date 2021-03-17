UPDATE: Frankfort police locate missing woman

UPDATE: The Frankfort Police Department says Cassandra Click has been located.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department is looking for help finding a woman who went missing Wednesday evening.

The Frankfort Police Department said Cassandra Click was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Blinn and Morrison. Cassandra is a 32-year-old woman.

Police believe she left with a man in a blue Chrysler from the area of Rossville and Kyger. They believe she may be in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to call the Clinton County Central Dispatch at 654-4431 or 911.