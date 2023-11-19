FRANKFORT, Ind. — A person was pulled from a submerged vehicle in Frankfort, Indiana, Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Frankfort Police Department, officers responded to the Frankfort Lagoons at approximately 5:11 p.m. on a report of a submerged vehicle. When police arrived at the scene, they determined that one individual successfully got out of the vehicle.

Per FPD officials, however, one person still remained trapped in the car. Officers and Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies entered the water to attempt to rescue the trapped individual.

FPD indicated that Frankfort firefighters eventually extracted the trapped person. The person — who officials ultimately determined was the driver of the car — was transported to IU Health Frankfort Hospital.

Police have not provided an update on the driver’s condition as of this article’s publication. FPD has indicated that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.