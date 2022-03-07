Almost 100,000 pounds of medical supplies are headed to help the injured in Ukraine after being gathered from hospitals in the Franciscan Health system.

The effort started with surgical equipment that had been stored in a room with a steam pipe leak at Franciscan Health Dyer. The supplies could no longer be used at the hospital, but could still have purpose in a warzone like Ukraine.

Dr. Roman Puliaev reached out to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA), which organized a flight to carry supplies to Poland, then transported into Ukraine.

After graduating from Crimea Medical University, Dr. Puliaev came to the U.S. in 2002. He called the invasion by Russia an indescribably tragedy.

“We never thought this kind of scale of war would happen after World War II,” said Dr. Puliaev.

After hearing about his effort to get these supplies overseas, Franciscan Health Crown Point Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Erik Mikaitis sought to expand this to a system-wide effort for gathering medical aid.

Over just two days, the effort gathered enough supplies and equipment to fill three semi-truck trailers.

Rev. Ted Ostrowski, chaplain at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Illinois, offered prayer and blessing as he sprinkled holy water on the gathered medical supplies.

The gloves, gauze, bandages and surgical equipment are not the only things packed and headed to Ukraine. The Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, Franciscan staff and students at St. Matthew’s Cathedral School in South Bend also sent prayer cards to show support to Ukrainians.

Franciscan Health staff hold up prayer cards being sent with the medical supplies as a sign of support.

Dr. Ana Priscu, an endocrinologist for Franciscan Physician Network in Indianapolis who is a native of Romania, said, “Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people. We praise and stand united with Poland, Germany, Romania, Moldova, and all the other NATO nations providing relief to the millions of desperate refugees streaming out of their war-torn country. From all of us at Franciscan Health, our prayers are with all of them.”

Anyone who wants to donate to UMANA’s efforts can find out more about how to help on their website.