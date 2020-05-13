CBS4, FOX59 holding virtual ‘IN Focus Economic Town Hall’ focused on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — After a successful town hall last month, we’re doing it again!

FOX59 and CBS4 are teaming up with lawmakers and state and industry leaders for a virtual town hall focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It airs Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. on CBS4 and FOX59. Stations in Terre Haute, South Bend, Evansville and Ft. Wayne will also carry it.

We’ll look at the state’s Back on Track Indiana plan, guidelines from the White House and the effect this pandemic has had on Hoosier industries and workers.

Have a question for our lawmakers? Use the form below: