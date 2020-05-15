Fourth of July events across Indiana in jeopardy after some cities cancel

Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to get Indiana back on track aims to completely reopen the state by the 4th of July, however, communities across central Indiana have already started cancelling many of the festivities set to take place that weekend.

For 30 years, the City of Carmel’s “CarmelFest” has celebrated the anniversary of our country’s freedom, but these days Americans are feeling anything but free.

“It’s really hard for people to decide what to do, and we’re all torn between wanting to be safe but giving everybody the hope to be able to do something that feels familiar,” said James Bednarski, chairperson of CarmelFest.

The CarmelFest parade, originally set for July 4th, has now been canceled. The talent show and kids zone are also called off, but the fireworks are still on.

“Everything else is sort of still up in the air to be honest,” Bednarski said. “We may be able to have food vendors, we may be able to have a bit of a marketplace, we may be able to have a little bit of live entertainment, it all depends on the circumstances on the ground that day.”

Meanwhile, a few miles south, Greenwood called off their annual “Freedom Fest” set for the last weekend in June. With vendors booked the rest of the year, there’s no chance to reschedule.

“It’s a big blow to the community,” said Mayor Mark Myers. “But at the same time, we want to follow those guidelines that have been put in front of us and we want to protect our citizens and those that just come visit.”

The fireworks alone attracted 60,000 people, but they won’t be lighting up the sky this year, as communities across the state give up their traditions to stay on top of COVID-19.

“It’s really hard, it’s like ‘Okay, how would we pull this off?’ And you know you just can’t,” Bednarksi said. “Everybody is disappointed.”

NASCAR is also set to be in Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400 on the 4th of July weekend. IMS says they are currently reviewing multiple scenarios for the weekend, but remain optimistic that all the events will take place.