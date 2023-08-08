CARMEL, Ind. — A baby was surrendered this week at Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Station.

The nonprofit organization Safe Haven Baby Box announced in a release that a fourth baby was surrendered to the baby box at the Carmel Fire Station located at 10701 N. College Avenue.

According to the release, the Carmel Fire Station’s Safe Haven Baby Box was the seventh baby box in the country.

“The Carmel Fire Department and our Firefighters are honored to be entrusted with this fourth baby in our Safe Haven Baby Box. We applaud this mother for having the courage and love to surrender her baby into a safe and secure environment”, said CFD Chief David Haboush.

Over 100 Baby Boxes have been installed throughout Indiana since 2017. According to the release, 157 Baby Boxes have also been installed in Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Missouri.

“It is such a joy to have a station that is so enthusiastic about our mission and program. They have warmly and lovingly received three babies previously at this location,” said Safe Haven Baby Box Founder Monica Kelsey. “We know this baby was loved immeasurably by the birth mother who placed her baby knowing that the infant would be cared for quickly. While we know this isn’t ideal circumstances, we know that this infant will soon be adopted by a family who has anxiously awaited this opportunity.”

A press conference is set to take place on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m.