Fountain Square’s HI-FI announces half-capacity reopen

INDIANAPOLIS – The owner of a 400-capacity concert venue in Fountain Square said they will reopen at 50 percent capacity on Saturday.

In accordance with the Marion County Public Health Department‘s moving to Stage Four of Governor Holcomb’s Back On Track reopening plan, the HI-FI, located at 1043 Virginia Avenue, is set to reopen at half-capacity on June 15.

Stage Four guidelines for live entertainment venues requires a capacity of 200 guests, not exceeding the public gathering limit of 250 people or less.

HI-FI owner Josh Baker said local funk, soul and R&B band Huckleberry Funk will headline the venue’s first concert in over three months, with employees adhering to new safety procedures including pre-shift temperature checks, face coverings and frequent sanitization breaks.

“This is uncharted territory,” said HI-FI Owner Josh Baker. “For the foreseeable future, watching a show will be a little different. The changes we’ve put in place, with the big picture in mind, are minor inconveniences to ensure the safety of all artists, customers and employees. We’re fighting for survival and our only hope is to be open, in some capacity. Rest assured, we’ll be doing it by the book or writing a new one as we go.”

Baker said patrons will also undergo a number of new and enhanced safety procedures. Until further notice, all guests are required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth to be granted admission, with a limited amount of temporary face coverings available for purchase.

To reduce the handling of cash, Baker said HI-FI has installed a contactless point-of-sale system with consumer-facing screens for self and mobile checkout with Apple Pay and digital receipts.

Baker said HI-FI’s public safety procedures will be available at hifiindy.com this week.

More from HI-FI:

General admission tickets for Huckleberry Funk are on sale now for $10 in advance at seetickets.us and hifiindy.com. Ticket prices increase to $12 day of show. VIP table upgrades are available on a first come, first-served basis. All shows at HI-FI are 21+ and patrons must have a valid, government-issued form of ID to enter.

Baker recently founded the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance, a not-for-profit organization focused on providing support and financial relief to more than 30 independent live music venues across the state of Indiana. HI-FI will be the first venue to implement a $1 “Keep Indy Live” fee on all tickets. 100 percent of the proceeds from this ticket fee will benefit the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.