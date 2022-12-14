FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody who they say conducted sexual misconduct with a minor on numerous occasions.

Indiana State Police say the arrest comes after a tip from the Indiana Department of Child Services in November. They say after an extensive investigation, troopers discovered that James McElwee Jr. committed sexual misconduct on numerous occasions.

Troopers arrested McElwee Tuesday at his Veedersburg residence. He faces two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and five counts of vicarious sexual gratification.

McElwee was being held Wednesday in the Fountain County Jail.