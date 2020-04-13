Foundation stresses importance of donating to legitimate organizations for fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Honoring a life, by giving back.

Thousands of dollars are pouring in to pay tribute to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Breann Leath.

Just days after she lost her life in the line of duty, Hoosiers are donating and finding unique ways to pay their respects. However, it’s important to find out where that money is going.

We know Officer Leath was loved–we’ve heard the stories of her kind and generous spirit.

“Many knew her and loved her and so this is very devastating,” said Lisa Rollings of the Central Indiana Police Foundation. She says it’s clear Officer Leath left a lasting impact.

“We probably, in the first 24 hours, we received over $40,000,” Rollings added.

All money that will be donated to officer Leath’s young son through the official memorial set up through the Central Indiana Police Foundation and while donations come in, the critical incident team responds.

“They go in and immediately work with the family, because what we find is that they’re overwhelmed and there’s a lot of information and a lot preparation,” said Rollings, “That team is working with them on every aspect of the funeral, fundraisers, just dealing with things – for example picking out the casket and the funeral arrangements at Crown Hill.”

It’s Rollings’ job to make sure 100 percent of the funds in officer Leath’s name go to her family, which has been a challenge since last week.

“We’ve shut down, I think, three fundraisers already, two, the hearts were in the right place, now they are directing folks to us and one, unfortunately, was not,” said Rollings.

There are people wanting to do good, by selling t-shirts and hoodies like the ones being sold on shopIMPD.com, where all of the money is donated and going to right place.

“We want to give them that control that they can say what her name is out there and make sure it’s represented in a way that they want her represented,” said Rollings.

On Thursday, a virtual funeral service will be held for Officer Leath. There will be no public visitation.

Rollings suggest if you still want to pay your respects, without a monetary donation there are ways to do so.

“Thanking an officer, saying a prayer for our leadership,” Rollings explained.

The service for Officer Breann Leath will start at 11 a.m. We will be airing the service live on-air and streaming it on our website.