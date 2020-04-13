Fortville residents won’t have to worry about April water/sewer bills thanks to anonymous donor

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville residents won’t have to worry about one expense this month thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Town of Fortville posted on their Facebook page that an anonymous donor made a huge donation with the stipulation that it be used to pay for April water and sewer bills.

Anyone who already paid their bill will see a credit in the May bill.

The donor said, “This gift was made by local businesses as an encouragement that we all might look out for one another, find the needs of our neighbors, neighborhood, and do our part in helping them through this uncertain and unprecedented difficult time…and the good times that will soon follow.”