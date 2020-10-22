Fort Wayne prepares for Vice President Mike Pence rally later today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Fort Wayne on Thursday at the Fort Wayne Aero Center at Fort Wayne International Airport.

The rally is being billed as, “Make America Great Again! Event with Vice President Mike Pence.”

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available through donaldjtrump.com. Guests can register for two tickets per phone number, and tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Pence’s stop in Fort Wayne is after a couple of stops in Michigan and once he is finished in Fort Wayne, Pence will travel to Indianapolis to participate in early voting and cast his ballot on Friday.

Steve Shine, Allen County Republican Party Chair says, “He (Pence) is showing his respect to the voters of Northeast Indiana and Allen County by not treating Fort Wayne as a flyover, but as an important area for him to make a stop and rally the troops. So to have a sitting vice president, Republican or Democrat being in our community is a tribute and honor to the voters of this community no matter whom you’re voting for.”

This is the first time in four years the vice president has made his appearance in Fort Wayne. His last visit was as the vice presidential candidate in 2016 just weeks before the election.

WANE 15 will have crews covering Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Fort Wayne throughout the day.