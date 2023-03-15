INDIANAPOLIS — A Fort Wayne Man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison after he took advantage of a teenager.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana said the sentencing came after 28-year-old Damion Alexander pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. The crime dates back to 2021 when Alexander met a 17-year-old girl online.

The office said Alexander convinced her and another individual to engage in commercial sex acts to financially benefit him. From at least May 15 through June 2, he transported the two back and forth from Fort Wayne to engage in sex acts in Indianapolis-area hotels.

To advertise the two, the office said Alexander took sexually explicit photos and videos. He used CashApp to collect money from commercial sex buyers.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recovered the girl at a hotel in Keystone Crossing. The office said Alexander was found loitering outside the hotel room and fled when approached.

“Trafficking vulnerable minors’ bodies for financial gain is a despicable crime that merits significant punishment,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Pimps like this defendant inflict lasting trauma with utter disregard for the safety or dignity of those they exploit. Our office and our law enforcement partners, including the FBI and IMPD, are fully committed to rescuing survivors from sex trafficking and putting pimps in prison. The sentence imposed today should serve as a warning to would-be traffickers: if you sell minors for sex you will spend many years in federal prison.”

After being released from prison, Alexander must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years and pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims. He also must register as a sex offender where he lives, works, and goes to school, as required by law.