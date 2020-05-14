Fort Wayne man, bank manager arrested for Christmas Eve bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne man and a branch manager for a Chase Bank were arrested Wednesday for their roles in a Christmas Eve bank robbery.

Horia Malutan, 43, and Kelly Krieger, 35, both of Fort Wayne, were charged with armed bank robbery.

The pair is accused of planning a heist at the Chase Bank where Krieger worked as the manager.

The robbery happened just before 8:30 a.m. December 24, 2019.

Police say security cameras showed Malutan pretending to use the ATM in front of the bank prior to the business opening for the day.

When the first employee, who had entered the bank and shut off the alarm, was unlocking the door for Krieger, Malutan forced his way into the bank at gunpoint and had them open the vault.

Malutan allegedly forced the two to fill a duffel bag with money. He then told them to lie face down on the floor, not to look up, and to count to 100 or he would shoot them. He left the bank through a back door.

Detectives successfully identified Malutan after someone called the FBI’s Tip Line on April 18. The caller saw images of the suspect on an FBI Wanted poster and recognized him.

Detectives tracked down Malutan’s phone number and discovered phone calls and text messages between him and Krieger. In fact, Krieger called Malutan at 7:56 a.m. on the day of the robbery, and they spoke until 8:15 a.m., moments before the robbery occurred.

According to court documents, Krieger later confessed to the robbery. She consented to a search of her home. She led officers to a blue box in her bedroom with $13,816 in cash.