Fort Wayne International evacuated due to ‘threat’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has been evacuated while authorities investigate a report of “threat.”
The airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.” The airport was evacuated.
It’s not clear what the threat entailed. An airport staff member told WANE 15 that a bomb threat was made.
Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach are currently delayed.
WANE 15 has a crew at the airport working to learn more. Airport officials will hold a briefing at 3:45 p.m.