Former Zionsville gymnastics coach accused of molesting a child for third time

Zionsville, Ind. — A former Zionsville gymnastics coach faces new child molestation charges after another gymnastics student came forward to tell police that he raped and molested her.

Kenneth “Andy” Arnold, 32, of Crawfordsville is charged with four counts of level 1 felony child molesting. This is the third time Arnold has faced child molestation charges.

The new charges stem from incidents spanning between 2014 and 2016. According to court documents, a girl — who was then 10-12 years old — has come forward and accused Arnold of touching her inappropriately underneath her leotard during gymnastics practice at InterActive Academy.

Arnold is also accused of raping the girl on three separate occasions during that time frame, according to court documents.

Arnold’s previous accusations of child molestation also stem from his time as a gymnastics coach at InterActive Academy. Arnold was fired from the academy in 2016 after the gym’s director instructed him to not hold, hug, touch, or tickle the athletes. A letter was sent to parents about Arnold, at the time.

Police spoke with the Executive Director at InterActive Academy in regards to these new accusations and corroborated accounts given by the girl in police interviews.

Arnold pled guilty to previous child molestation charges in 2018 and was already serving six and a half years of probation when he was arrested on the new charges.

His other sexual misconduct with a child case ended in a mistrial in 2017 when a Boone County jury could not reach a verdict.