Former prison employee charged in deadly stabbing after she allegedly ambushed group of strangers

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors charged a former Indiana Department of Corrections employee in connection with a deadly triple stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

Kristen Wolf, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with a triple stabbing earlier this month.

Police say she killed two people and seriously injured a third person in a stabbing at a west side apartment complex on May 11.

Police say 24-year-old Victoria Cook was ambushed and stabbed to death by Wolf after answering a knock at her door. A second victim, 28-year-old Dylan Dickover, tried to stop the attack, but he died after Wolf stabbed him in the leg, severing a major artery.

Three other people inside the apartment survived. None of them knew the attacker.

Police tracked down Wolf because she lost her hat at the scene of the attack. The hat had Indiana Department of Corrections stitched on a patch, and her name was also written on the tag.

Police picked Wolf up from work at the Madison Correctional Facility on May 22. She told them she has worked at the DOC since 2014. During their interview, she denied being in Indianapolis on May 11. She said she was off that day and at home with her friend.

She then requested a lawyer and the interview ended.

Police executed a search warrant of her home, and they found a two-page note on her bedroom nightstand.

In that note, police claim Wolf wrote about how she wondered what it would be like to kill someone and how she took inspiration from serial killers. She also said she didn’t want to kill someone she knew ,and she wasn’t planning to die but was prepared for it.

A short signed will was also attached. It was dated May 11, 2020—the day of the murders.

Police arrested Wolf and transported her back to Indianapolis.

A shift lieutenant from the Madison Correctional Facility told police a couple of her employees who worked with Wolf came forward with information. One of the employees saw Wolf shampoo the inside of her car and then inspect it with a blacklight.

Another co-worker who considered herself to be Wolf’s friend said over the last few weeks she was becoming more paranoid. She said Wolf told her about her boyfriend, but she didn’t think he was a good guy because he was always sending her messages about killing people.

Wolf had her initial hearing Friday morning, and her pretrial conference is schedule for September 30.

She remains behind bars at the Marion County Jail.