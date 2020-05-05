Former nurse warns against waiting to visit ER after close call

INDIANAPOLIS — A hospital is a refuge to those who fall ill, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a place some people are avoiding.

Hospitals across our area are seeing a drop in visits during the pandemic, and it is concerning doctors. After a life-threatening experience, a former nurse urges you to not wait to go to the emergency room.

“I was just very frightened to go at first,” said Cheryl Messer.

COVID-19 even made Messer hesitant to go the hospital, and she was a licensed practical nurse for more than 20 years.

“With the chest pain on the third day, I decided I better go to the hospital,” she said. “I do have a big family history of heart problems.”

Messer explained that doctors eventually told her she had a 90% blockage of her right coronary artery. She had to have a stent put in to hold it open. The operation at Ascension St. Vincent fixed the problem just in time.

“I so could have thrown a blood clot. It would not have gone through, and I could have had a heart attack,” she said.

Hospitals across central Indiana are noticing a significant drop in emergency room visits. Eskenazi Health for example saw 308 daily visits on average in January. In April, the average dropped to 177 visits per day.

An emergency physician for Ascension St. Vincent said he is also seeing fewer people come in.

“People didn’t just stop having heart attacks, strokes and appendicitis,” said Dr. Marcus Hendry.

Dr. Hendry was Messer’s emergency physician. He claimed his colleagues are seeing the consequences of waiting.

“Recently, a guy had a very delayed presentation of appendicitis that was ruptured and a complicated hospital course and surgery where he was in the hospital for a long time,” he explained.

Doctors stress all hospitals have measures in place to keep people with the virus separate from others. Messer understands that fear, but now she wishes she went to the emergency room sooner.

“I would have saved myself a lot of stress, a lot of grief,” she said.