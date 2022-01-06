Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at 53

INDIANAPOLIS — The former prosecutor of Marion County, Carl Brizzi, has died at the age of 53, according to a Facebook post from his current employer.

Brizzi, a Republican, served two terms as prosecutor from 2003 to 2010.

He most recently ran in the Republican primary for the 5th District Congressional seat, ultimately losing to Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

According to his current employer, Lewis and Wilkins LLP, Brizzi died of a stroke.

From Lewis and Wilkins, LLP:

With great sadness, our law firm confirms the passing of our friend and colleague Carl Brizzi, 53, who suffered a stroke this evening. Carl previously served as a federal lawyer for a Congressional investigation, was twice elected Marion Co. Prosecutor, and served his clients in private practice. He was frequently on the local news as a guest legal commentator. Carl had been with LAW since 2018. Our thoughts are with his wife and children.