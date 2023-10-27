LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A former deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on felony counts of theft and official misconduct.

Indiana State Police said Timothy Butcher, 48, was arrested in Princeton, Indiana Thursday night by members of ISP’s Special Investigations Unit and agents with the United States Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General.

ISP said investigators discovered discrepancies from Butcher’s time as the grant administrator for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department from 2017 until the spring of 2021. As the grant administrator, Butcher was responsible for complying with state and federal regulations as he oversaw the federal grants the sheriff’s department received during that four-year period.

A warrant calling for the arrest of Butcher had been issued out of Lawrence Superior Court I following an ISP investigation that lasted two years. Butcher was arrested and initially brought to the Gibson County Jail before being transferred to the Lawrence County Jail. Butcher has been preliminarily charged with four felony counts of theft and four felony counts of official misconduct.

ISP said it began investigating these alleged discrepancies after an audit was performed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

Butcher is accused of not disclosing appropriate work documentation and allegedly receiving payments for overtime hours that he was not permitted to accept, according to ISP.