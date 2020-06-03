Former IU football player Chris Beaty honored with mural at intersection where he was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana University football player and local business leader is being honored with a mural in downtown Indy.

Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed Saturday night at the intersection of Vermont Street and Talbot Street.

According to his friend and college teammate Brandon Mosley, he was killed by robbers while trying to help two women outside his apartment building.

“From what we hear, I guess it sounds like he was probably just going to his car and came across two ladies getting robbed, and he intervened and tried to help them. The girls were able to get away, and they turned their focus on him, and pretty much chased him down and gunned him down,” Mosley said. He said witnesses heard him say, “No, don’t do this. There can be a better way.”

Yesterday, several people painted a mural of him at that intersection. Mostly said he didn’t know anyone planned to do that.

“He was a man that impacted many lives, and you can tell by this mural right here that he meant a lot to a lot of people,” Mosley said.

Anna Martinez and Andrea Townsend were the artists.

“We are doing a tribute mural to Chris Beaty who was tragically killed across the street, and a lot of people are very sad about it… He has a big impact in the city on pretty much everybody… We’re just kind of doing our thing to make a positive mark I guess,” Townsend said.

The muralists left some blank white space for anyone who wants to write a message to him.

Beaty’s family released a statement for the first time about his murder on Wednesday.

We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support for Chris since his murder over the weekend. It has not been a surprise because Chris lived and loved passionately every day of his 38 years on this earth. From his time at Cathedral, to his four years as a student-athlete at Indiana University, to his dedication to making Indianapolis a better place, down to his last moments when he put his life on the line & became a hero – Chris was someone who always put others before himself. He truly was one-of-a-kind, with a giant heart filled with love for everyone he met, consistently working to break down racial barriers. We encourage everyone to live like Chris – to love others boldly, to stand up for what’s right, to live every day to the fullest. #LiveLikeChris For those wishing to continue Chris’ legacy, we have set up this GoFundMe for donations in his memory to the Chris Beaty Memorial Scholarship Fund that will benefit Indiana University & Cathedral High School. Thank you for all of your kind words, support and love. Please continue to recall the stories from Chris’ life as they are constant reminders that will keep his memory alive. More information to follow as we work through finalizing arrangements. #LiveLikeChris Jared Thomas, Beaty’s nephew