INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died.

A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career.

Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for his years of service to the community. As part of his recognition, a plaque commemorating McAtee’s public safety work was placed at IMPD’s mounted patrol division.

IMPD confirmed McAtee’s death on Saturday in a tweet.

“[We] mourn the passing of former Indianapolis Police Department Chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee,” IMPD’s tweet read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, former co-workers, and with our community. #AlwaysRemember.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also reacted to McAtee’s death, tweeting the following:

“Few individuals have done as much to keep our community safe as Joe McAtee. He leaves a legacy of selfless service as sheriff, police chief, and constable; and a grateful community for his decades of leadership.“ Mayor Joe Hogsett