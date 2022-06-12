INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police commander and retired captain has died from cancer at the age of 61.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Sunday the death of former East District Commander Michael Bruin. Bruin, who went by Mike according to IMPD, was a retired captain.

Captain Bruin was appointed to the Indianapolis PD on September 2, 1993, an IMPD Facebook post said, and retired on May 2, 2022. He died on Thursday after a short battle with esophageal cancer and is survived by his wife Cheryl.

“Captain Bruin was diagnosed in September of 2021. Doctors first tried radiation and chemotherapy. In January of this year, Mike underwent surgery. Things were looking better. Mike was offered a trial treatment plan, which he accepted “if it was going to help someone else in the future”. During the tests required for the trial, it was discovered that his cancer had returned – very aggressively. A little over a week ago, the Bruins were told that the cancer had spread to other areas of Mike’s body. A week and a day later, Former East District Commander Michael Bruin’s battle was over. Please keep the Bruin family in your thoughts and prayers.” IMPD Facebook Post

For more information and to share condolences, visit IMPD News’ Facebook page.