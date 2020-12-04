Former GM stamping plant to beome Elanco’s global headquarters

INDIANAPOLS — Elanco Animal Health will put its global operations in Indianapolis, building a $100 million headquarters at the former site of the GM stamping plant

The site on the southwest corner of downtown Indianapolis has been vacant since the plant closed in 2011, and its future has remained unclear for years.

Elanco, an animal health company, will consolidate its global operations and welcome more than 1,000 employees to the location. It will invest more than $300 million into its Indiana operations as part of its expansion plans.

Elanco plans to create up to 575 new, high-wage jobs in Indiana by the end of 2030. It will also retain more than 1,600 existing jobs.

“It is a momentous day for the state of Indiana as we celebrate Elanco’s decision to establish its global headquarters in central Indiana, positioning itself for future growth and consolidation in the Hoosier state and creating hundreds of high-paying jobs for Hoosiers,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“Elanco is an important asset to Indiana – a leader in our growing agbioscience sector, which is poised to grow and continue innovating. We are thrilled with the direction of Elanco’s future and the transformational impact its growth will have on the agbioscience sector, the downtown Indianapolis footprint, and most importantly, the lives of Hoosier workers.”

Elanco decided to put its headquarters in Indiana after a multi-state search. The company develops products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets in 90 countries.

Elanco will keep existing manufacturing centers in Clinton, Indiana and Terre Haute. Indiana will become the center of its research and development activity.

The company expects to break ground on the new headquarters in the first half of 2021. The company, currently headquartered in Greenfield, expects the project to be completed within two or three years.