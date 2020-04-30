Former flight surgeon explains significance of flyover for Hoosier Heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Be prepared to look up Hoosiers! This Saturday Indiana National Guardsmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing will give thanks to our healthcare workers from above.

Recently love and support have been shown through sirens and lights for those on the frontlines. But Saturday that gratitude will look different from the friendly skies as those of the 122nd Fighter Wing fly over Central Indiana.

“We’re gratified to do this work, we’ve had a great outpouring of support from the public and from our patients. And I think it’s an interesting thing to have a flyover tribute to healthcare workers,” said President and CEO of Franciscan Health Central Indiana, Dr. James Callaghan.

Dr. Callaghan speaks on behalf of those on the frontlines at Franciscan Health. He says healthcare workers and those in the military both perform similar duties.

“Both groups, military and healthcare workers put their own safety aside of it to care for patients who may be at risk to them,” said Dr. Callaghan.

He knows because he formerly served as a U.S. Air Force, flight surgeon even embarking on a mission with the renowned ‘Thunderbirds.’ During those four years, he was a team doctor for flying wings and squadrons which prepared him for his current role.

Chris Callaghan and Dr. James Callaghan, 1993

“Also global health issues of when units travel to someplace rural that they are prepared to face and epidemic or disease that exist in that area. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this. We haven’t lived through a pandemic of this scale before,” said Dr. Callaghan.

Which is why they’re providing resources to those on the frontlines dealing with the stresses of caring from strangers.

“When you’ve been working many consecutive days, and many consecutive hours in a stressful pandemic, those outpourings of support are appreciated. The cards, the letters, a motorcade that goes by, and a flyover is much appreciated,” said Dr. Callaghan.

Although it will only last for a couple of seconds, it’s a thank you to be remembered for a lifetime.

Air Force Salutes Flyby – May 2 – 4 Ship of A-10 Thunderbolt II Aircraft

11:35 a.m. – Terre Haute, IN downtown

11:50 a.m. – Johnson Armory, near Franklin, IN

11:55 a.m. – Community hospital, 1500 N Ritter Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219

11:57 a.m. – St. Vincent hospital, 13500 US Highway 31 N, Carmel, IN 46032

12:00 p.m. – VA/IU hospital, 550 University Blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46202

12:02 p.m. – Lawrence Armory, near Lawrence, IN

12:05 p.m. – Anderson, IN downtown

12:08 p.m. – Muncie, IN downtown

12:15 p.m. – Marion VA hospital, 1700 E 38th St. Marion, IN 46953