INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to a May 2020 stabbing that left two people dead and another seriously injured.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor announced that Kristen Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. The charges are connected to a stabbing at an apartment on Portsmouth Avenue.

Police were called to the apartment in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue on the city’s west side on May 11, 2020. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim died at the hospital.

CBS4 previously reported the surviving victim told police on the night of the stabbings someone loudly banged on the front door. When Victoria Cook opened it, a woman wearing all black barged in and stabbed her in the neck.

The attacker then entered the living room and stabbed the surviving victim in the neck. Dylan Dickover grabbed the attacker from behind in an attempt to stop her, but the attacker stabbed him over her shoulder and then stabbed him in the leg.

A man was upstairs, and when he came down to see what the commotion was, the attacker swiped at him with a knife. He ran back upstairs to find something to use as a weapon, but when he came back downstairs, she was gone.

He called 911 and tried to stop his friends from bleeding until medics arrived.

During the attack, the hat Wolf was wearing fell off and was left at the crime scene. Inside the hat was a tag with a handwritten name on it. The tag said “Wolf.”

Investigators discovered Kristen Wolf worked for the IDOC, and her BMV information matched the description the witness provided of the attacker.

CBS4 previously reported when they searched her home, they found sheets of paper in her writing on her nightstand describing how she wondered what it would be like to kill someone, and she took inspiration from serial killers. She also wrote she considered killing her boyfriend or his wife, but she decided she didn’t want to kill someone she knew.

“There is no place for this kind of violent and senseless attack in our society,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Pursuant to this agreement, Wolf will spend the rest of her life in prison. We continue to think of the families and all of those affected by the tragedy during this difficult time.”

Pursuant to the plea agreement filed in this case, Wolf will serve 100 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. A sentencing hearing has been set for January 20 at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court 20.