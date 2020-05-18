Former Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Colts linebacker is facing several charges. He’s accused of battery involving a security officer.

Antonio Morrison, 25, was booked into the Marion County Jail on Thursday.

A preliminary report from the Marion County Sheriff’s office shows the alleged crime happened at Community Hospital North on Thursday afternoon.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morrison threatened nurses at the hospital and punched a security officer.

His attorney says he has mental health problems. He’s scheduled to be in court Monday.