Former Central Indiana school nurse, pastor sentenced to 105 years for child molestation

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Muncie, Ind.) —  A former Central Indiana school nurse and church pastor has been sentenced to 105 years in prison on child molesting charges.

The prison term, ordered by a Delaware County judge, was ordered on Wednesday for Brian Couch. The 57-year-old pleaded guilty back in July to three felony counts of child molestation.

Muncie’s Star Press reported that when Couch was arrested in 2019, he was a school nurse at Yorktown elementary and middle schools, a town adjacent to Muncie.

He had also been a pastor for multiple years at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.

In the charges, Crouch was accused of sexually abusing a girl “almost daily” over the course of several years, beginning when she was only 6-years-old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News