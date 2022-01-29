Former Carmel police officer battling PTSD receives therapy dog from local organization

CARMEL, Ind — Mental health is a crucial topic when it comes to police officers. A local organization is trying to bring relief to a former Carmel officer by giving him a therapy dog.

“Unfortunately you go through the horrible calls, and you shove the emotions down why you are there,” says former officer Teddy Gauthier, “You do it for so long, you forget how to let them go.”

Gauthier spent time in the military before joining Carmel police. During his decade on the force he was part of the SWAT team, and later became a K-9 handler. The daily grind of gruesome cases began to take a toll on him emotionally. Finally, he realized he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. The symptoms became serious enough that he had to leave the force.

“The therapist who works with the Carmel Police Department came to me and said, ‘You need to come talk to me.’ [I had] a major depressive disorder, and was super hypervigilant everywhere I went. You get good at hiding your emotions. You hide them every day of your entire life,” explains Gauthier, “I didn’t have anyone to reset me. My wife does a great job, but sometimes I don’t speak, and I get too far gone. It’s to the point that I decide to run away.”

Hero Family Outreach is a local organization trying to help veterans and first responders deal with mental health. Their goal is to reduce suicide rates down to zero.

“One is not acceptable. It has to be zero. 22 veterans will take their own life every single day.” says Whitney Lushin, who is a board member for Hero Family Outreach, and also works in law enforcement, “Every day we go to work, and we experience something that is not normal. That is every day, day in and day out.”

They paid for a service dog for Gauthier. Her name is Cleo, and she was presented to Gauthier on Friday.

“Generally they are about $20,000 to $30,000 just for the dog and the training,” explains Lushin, “We have been working to get Teddy a dog for well over a year.”

“I’m looking forward to creating that bond with her,” adds Gauthier.

Over the next few weeks the dog and her training, Doug Bivens with Ultimate Canine, will worth with Gauthier. The idea is to train the animal to respond to Gauthier’s specific needs and emotional triggers.

“It’s a distraction from everything that is going on around them. We teach the dog to read their handler on their different movements, or a lot of times we have tells,” explains Bivens, “When that starts happening, we want to apply pressure therapy. One of the things we teach them is a shield command where they come in front and lean into your legs. Basically it’s like an impromptu hug.”

Hero Family Outreach has given four therapy dogs to veterans and first responders so far. If you want to help them in their mental health mission, you can donate to their cause here. The donate button is toward the bottom of the page.