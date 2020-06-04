Former Boone County pediatrician gets 19 years in prison for molesting patients

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Boone County pediatrician will spend 19 years in prison for molesting five young male patients while serving as their doctor.

Jonathon Cavins, 46, was sentenced today by Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schein on the following five felony counts: two counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony; one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony; and two counts of child seduction, a level 6 felony.

In addition to the 19 years in prison, he will serve four years of probation.

“No amount of time in prison can ever be enough for what Cavins did to these young boys,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. “We are thankful that the boys showed such strength and courage in coming forward to tell their story of abuse. By doing so, Lebanon Police Department Detectives and members of the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office were able to obtain this important conviction on their behalf and on behalf of Our Community. We pray that this will serve as a beacon for other victims of sexual abuse to come forward to have their voices heard.”