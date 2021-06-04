FOP responds to city’s $3M investment in anti-violence efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after Mayor Joe Hogsett and other local leaders announced a $3 million investment in crime prevention, the Fraternal Order of Police will give its response.

FOP President Rick Snyder is expected to announce the results of a vote Thursday night from rank-and-file members regarding the announcement. He’s also expected to provide “immediate steps that must be taken by the executive, legislative and judicial branches of local government” to address crime in Indianapolis.

Local leaders announced a more than $3 million investment to address public safety in Indianapolis. It’s part of the effort to combat the rise in homicides and non-fatal shootings in what is shaping to be the deadliest year on record in the city’s history.

Here’s how some of the money will be used:

$370,000 towards domestic violence reduction

$350,000 toward boosted mental health infrastructure

$390,000 toward juvenile intervention

$680,000 to expand staffing on community justice center staffing