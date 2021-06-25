Footlite Musicals returns to the stage with first post-pandemic live performance

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana continues to return to a sense of normal, theaters are finally returning to on stage performances. Footlite Musicals is unveiling their first performance since the pandemic turned out the lights.

“Last week has been hectic remembering how to put on a show,” laughs Footlite President Leslie Lee III, “Really getting back into our element and feeling natural again”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opened to audiences on Friday and carries through the weekend. The actors and actresses are 18 to 25-years-old, and some of them have not performed since 2019. Others spent time doing shows through zoom.

“Being back after this past year is the best thing for me,” says actress Olivia Ash who performed in college shows on Zoom, “You’ll see a lot more people feeding off of each other’s energy and being able to collaborate. It’s really the best. I fully expect to cry tonight.”

All performers will be wearing face masks on stage and will sanitize their hands every time they come off stage.

“Our president was nice to get us these face shields, so we aren’t water boarding ourselves with our sweat, sweaty masks,” jokes actor Jim Melton.

If you are vaccinated you will not have to wear a mask during the shows, however, audiences are limited to 75% capacity. You can get tickets from the company’s website.