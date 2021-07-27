Food & Wine magazine names Workingman Friend’s burger the best in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Food & Wine magazine has compiled a list of the best burgers in every state, and an Indianapolis bar is representing Indiana.

According to the article’s author, David Lansel, the list is made up of “classic, straight-shooting burgers and the old-school institutions still making them.”

For Indiana, that old school institution is The Workingman’s Friend on the near west side of Indianapolis where regulars know to leave their credit card at home. This cash only bar (which Landsel also calls one of the best in the Midwest) was founded back in 1918 by a family of Macedonian immigrants, according to Food & Wine.

So what makes their burger so good?

Food & Wine describes the burger as “so smashed it’s not even funny, served Big Mac-style with bread in the middle, plus cheese on both patties, shredded iceberg, and a bit of mayonnaise spread thinly on the bun.”

If you plan on treating yourself to the “best burger in the state,” you’re better off making lunch plans. Workingman’s Friend is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and on Saturday as well. You can grab dinner on Friday when the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.