TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman is accused of ripping off three HOAs to the tune of nearly $230,000 and using some of that money to buy Buccaneers game tickets.

The woman, Jamie Fonville, 46, of Tarpon Springs, was an account manager who issued checks on behalf of 58 different HOAs for First Choice Association Management, an HOA management company in Palm Harbor.

In February, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office became aware of fraudulent activity involving a bank account overseen by the company.

During their investigation, they learned Fonville had manufactured fraudulent checks with three HOA’s account information on them, and deposited the checks into her own personal bank account, the sheriff’s office said. The report did not mention the names of the HOAs.

Authorities said Fonville used the money to pay her credit card bills and also spent it on Buccaneers game tickets and daily living expenses, such as groceries.

“The total financial loss amongst all reported victims is estimated to be $228,300.83,” authorities said in a news release.

Fonville was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of Felony Scheme to Defraud. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released on a $500 bond, according to online jail records.

Investigators suspect there could be more victims. Those with information regarding the case are asked to contact Corporal Kyle Cruise with the Economic Crimes Unit at (727) 582-5711.