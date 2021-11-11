Flix Brewhouse to reopen as America’s Cinema Brewery in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — It’s back to business — show business — for the former Flix Brewhouse in Carmel!

The movie theater restaurant is coming back in mid-December as America’s Cinema Brewery.

The business announced its pandemic-induced closure in November of 2020, saying the “negative impacts of this third major surge on moviegoing frequency and the global availability of first-run film coupled with the lack of federal coronavirus relief for hard-hit businesses like independent cinemas are presently insurmountable obstacles.”

Details about the reopening are scarce aside from the name change and approximate time window of reopening.

According to a social media post, more info is coming soon on hiring and the date tickets will go on sale.

