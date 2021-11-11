Flix Brewhouse to reopen as America’s Cinema Brewery in Carmel

WUHAN, CHINA – JULY 20: (CHINA OUT)Residents watch a movie in a cinema in Wuhan on July 20, 2020 in Wuhan ,Hubei Province,China.Taking various measures against COVID-19, cinemas in the city reopened in an orderly manner on Monday. The China Film Administration, in a circular last week, allowed cinemas in low-risk areas to resume operation with effective epidemic prevention measures in place. (Photo by Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. — It’s back to business — show business — for the former Flix Brewhouse in Carmel!

The movie theater restaurant is coming back in mid-December as America’s Cinema Brewery.

The business announced its pandemic-induced closure in November of 2020, saying the “negative impacts of this third major surge on moviegoing frequency and the global availability of first-run film coupled with the lack of federal coronavirus relief for hard-hit businesses like independent cinemas are presently insurmountable obstacles.”

Details about the reopening are scarce aside from the name change and approximate time window of reopening.

According to a social media post, more info is coming soon on hiring and the date tickets will go on sale.