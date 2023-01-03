A very wet start to Tuesday. Plan on some ponding on the roads during your commute. Rain continues through the morning before getting a break this afternoon.

Flirting with near-record warmth today. The record stands at 65° set back in 1950. Will we get there? It’s possible but I think we stay just under it. Rain eases into the morning but another round of showers/storms this afternoon.

Rain will ease into the late morning hours. After a lull, another round is expected this afternoon. A broken line of rain/storms will arrive ahead of a cold front. The likelihood is low but a few storms COULD become strong to severe.

We dry out for Wednesday but that will be a transitional day for us. Temperatures in the 50s early in the morning will be falling into the mid 40s by the afternoon. It’s back to the 30s as we close out the week with a couple chances for a few snowflakes.