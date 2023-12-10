INDIANAPOLIS — For the 18th time this year, an IMPD officer has fired a weapon in self-defense or to protect someone else.

This time, no one was wounded by gunfire.

It was around midnight when several IMPD officers tried to clear a parking lot in the 2800 block of Lafayette Road, where several vehicles were driving recklessly and performing burn outs.

”While formulating a plan, at least one officer verbally informed dispatch that multiple shots were being fired in the area,” said Patrolman William Young. “They had already identified one vehicle for reckless driving, criminal recklessness. They engaged that vehicle, and it refused to stop for those officers and a short pursuit ensued that brought us here, where they rammed an occupied patrol vehicle, which in turn, the suspect took off and struck another vehicle.”

Police said that, when the driver drove into a dead end parking lot near Cardinal Ritter High School, he pulled a U turn, and that’s where the police vehicle was rammed head-on with an officer inside and then took aim at two more officers.

“A second officer engaged the vehicle leading to an officer involved shooting” said Young. “The vehicle continued to travel back southbound at a high rate of speed refusing to stop leading officers to West 30th street at Tibbs Avenue, striking another uninvolved vehicle at the intersection coming to a stop.”

Officers took the 23-year-old driver into custody and called an ambulance for his female passenger.

”Neither the suspect driver nor the passenger was shot by the officers,” said Young.

Two officers were treated for minor crash injuries.

At least twice in the past month, police say they have been targeted by drivers.

George Leachman was shot by officers in Irvington last February when he rammed their vehicles.

Out on bond and awaiting trial, Leachman was involved in another IMPD ramming incident on Indy’s south side in early November.

Just before Thanksgiving, Antonio Berry was arrested after police say he smashed three of their vehicles at 75th and Shadeland one night as officers tried to arrest him for brandishing a gun outside of a bar and threatening to kill a bartender.

This morning’s driver faces charges of Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting with a Motor Vehicle.

”Absolutely, a truck can be considered a deadly force situation,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said after a previous incident. “We’ve seen earlier this year people have been killed with people using vehicles as weapons. We’ve seen earlier this year where people have used these weapons against our officers and it’s resulted in injury.”

The driver from the Sunday morning incident is at the Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial hearing.