INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember Master Trooper James R Bailey.

The governor directed flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until Saturday, March 11 in Indiana. He also asks businesses and residents to do the same.

Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty Friday after a suspect evading police Friday hit him with a vehicle before driving away.

A preliminary investigation by ISP shows that at around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with traffic backup as a result of weather-related vehicle crashes near the 326-mile marker when the incident occurred.

At that time, ISP said Trooper Bailey became aware that a person driving at a high rate of speed and evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location.

Trooper Bailey attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks, ISP said, but was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured.

Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene and Bailey was rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, 42-year-old Terry Dewaine Sands II was later apprehended. He faces charges of Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death to a Law Enforcement Officer, which is a Level 2 Felony.

Trooper Bailey is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. He will be honored at the 2023 Police Officer Memorial Ceremony on May 12.