Fishers Test Kitchen calls for aspiring chefs, restaurant owners to apply

FISHERS, Ind. — Restaurants are fighting to bounce back from the crushing pandemic.

The Fishers Test Kitchen, which opened in February, is offering an opportunity to an aspiring chef or restaurant owner.

The business accelerator is located within Sun King’s Innovation Brewery in The Yard at Fishers District. Within the building, there are already three operational restaurants – Korave Korean BBQ, Lil Dumplings Global Street Food, and The Signature Table.

The businesses accepted into the Fishers Test Kitchen get access to full-service kitchens, short-term leases and business coaching and mentorship from Launch Fishers and other industry veterans. The goal for them is to eventually open up their own restaurants.

People are invited to apply now at fisherstestkitchen.com/chefs/chef-applications.

“Somebody who has an idea of what they want to do, what their concept is,” Founder & CEO John Wechsler said. “But they’re also looking for an operating partner to help them grow their business and their concept long term.”

People are invited to learn more about the test kitchen by visiting fisherstestkitchen.com.