FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are requesting the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to a post on the department’s social media, 36-year-old James Torin Hughes was reported missing on April 30.

Police have not indicated where in Fishers he was last seen or what he was last seen wearing.

If you have information regarding his Hughes’ whereabouts, contact Detective Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez at 317-595-3346.