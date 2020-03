Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind.-- Police in Fishers are on the scene of a barricaded person at The Woods of Britton Apartment Homes, near 141st Street and State Road 37.

Police said there is an armed person barricaded in an apartment who has fired shots at officers.

Residents should shelter in place and all others should avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. This story is developing.

