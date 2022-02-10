FISHERS, Ind. — A chance encounter led one Fishers police officer to do a good deed for a resident.

Fishers Police Department K-9 officer Jarred Koopman shared an encounter that he had with someone while working in early February. During the encounter, Officer Koopman saw a man walking down the sidewalk while dancing.

He said he loved the man’s positivity and wanted to put the video out for people to see that positive interaction. Officer Koopman got out to talk with the man and, during the conversation, found out why he was walking to work.

The man in the video told Koopman that he has seven-year-old twins and moved here from the East coast. He was recently involved in a car accident and lost his car in the process. The man went on to tell Koopman that he now walks to work every day where he works with kids with Autism.

“I had so many people that are like dude we need people like that in the world. His positive energy and stuff,” Officer Koopman said to the man. “I was so moved by your positive energy and you basically walking as far as he did come to work every single day. So I was like you know what I got people on social media I said, let’s do something for this guy. “

Officer Koopman said he wanted to do something for the man, so he took to social media to raise money for the man. More than 50 people chipped in, raising $2,240 for the man.

Photo//Officer Jarred Koopman/Instagram

While raising money, Officer Koopman said negative comments started coming in. People were asking a lot of what-if questions.

….. “WHAT IF…. He is a bad dude? …… “WHAT IF…. There are more deserving people? (For my police friends)… “what if he has a warrant” Officer Jarred Koopman

Officer Koopman responded that people can question everything and be scared to do something, or they can go out and make a difference.

“This guy is making a difference. Not only is he walking several miles to work every day, but he is choosing to do it with a positive attitude and showing others that they can be happy too!” wrote Officer Koopman. “Change your story, change your life! This was my whole mission. This guy moved me enough that I had to say, ‘I need to go see what he is up to.’ That’s how we are going to change. By choosing better for yourself. choosing that you are going to fill your brain with positive thoughts instead of negative ones! I really don’t know too much about this guy and I didn’t want to. I saw a man with a great attitude and needed to talk to him.”

On Wednesday, Officer Koopman posted that he found the man from the video. He gave him the money, telling him the story about how it was raised.

The man was overwhelmed by the gift, hugging Officer Koopman and thanking everyone who gave.

“Thank you, everyone, everyone, whoever did it. Thank you all so much,” the man said in the video. “Y’all know how blessed and appreciative I am all this like I don’t do it for that but I know they expect us at all.”

Officer Koopman said the world needs people who choose resiliency and positivity right now, and this man embodies both.

We reached out to the Fishers Police Department, who said they always encourage officers to make a positive impact in the community.