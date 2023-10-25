FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on the northbound lanes of I-69 earlier this month.

The police department is continuing to investigate a crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 that left the rider of a motorcycle dead. FPD said Ronald Baxter, 61, was ejected from his motorcycle and was fatally injured. FPD said it believes another vehicle was involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to reach out to Lt. Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fishers Police Department Crash Team.