FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a deadly Saturday morning crash.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash near 126th Street and Winding Creek Lane around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a red 2010 Ford F150 truck and a red 2013 Chevrolet Malibu in the road.

Police identified the driver of the Ford F-150 as Hunter Monts, who has also been charged with operating while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury, a Level 6 felony.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Malibu were transported to the hospital. The driver of the Malibu did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. Police identified him as 66-year-old Richard Wentzel.

The Fishers Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators said that both the Ford and the Chevrolet were traveling eastbound on 126th Street when the Ford struck the Chevrolet.

During the investigation, Fishers police officers developed probable cause to believe Monts was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.