Fishers PD stress driving carefully after 12-car pile-up

FISHERS, Ind. — Chief of Police for the Fishers Police Department Ed Gebhart tweeted early Saturday evening about a 12-car pile-up on 126th Street over I-69, resulting in the east lanes being shut down. Salt trucks and wreckers are on the scene.

“Please use extra caution when driving this evening, as the roads are extremely slick! #slowdown #arrivealive,” the tweet said.

Icy roads have led to multiple accidents around Central Indiana, with first responders all across the state pleading for drivers to exercise caution on the slick roads.

This story will be updated as more information is being released.

