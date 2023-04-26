FISHERS, Ind. — Sand Creek Intermediate parents received an email Wednesday night alerting them to what the school called a situation that occurred during recess.

The email said a student brought a knife to the school from home and caused minor injuries to another student.

Fishers Police is investigating what happened. School officials said they believe it’s an isolated incident.

No information was available on what discipline the student involved would face. We are working to find out more about the student who was injured.

Fishers Police said this was an active investigation and more information would be released Thursday.